Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are headed towards an inevitable split. But as the Raiders try to trade their franchise cornerstone, actually dealing Carr is shaping up to be very similar to how the Houston Texans handled their Deshaun Watson situation.

The Raiders have allowed Carr to look for trade partners amongst teams that have already agreed to potential compensation with Las Vegas, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Essentially, Carr is able to speak to teams that have already made an offer for the quarterback. As Schefter points out, it’s the same deal the Texans had with Watson before trading him to the Cleveland Browns.

When the Texans traded Watson, Cleveland gave up three-first round picks amongst other draft capital. It’s unlikely Carr would fetch such a hefty price. However, it’s now evident that teams have made legitimate offers for the QB and he now has an opportunity to pick his best fit. Carr has a no-trade clause built into his contract.

Derek Carr has been the Raiders starting quarterback since the team drafted him in the second round back in 2014. He has thrown for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns over his nine years with the Raiders. Both are the most in franchise history.

Still, the Raiders haven’t had much success under Carr, going just 63-79 under him and reaching the playoffs just twice. Las Vegas felt it was clearly time for a change.

Carr now has permission to find his next team, ala Deshaun Watson. The Raiders have the trade offers in hand and will now wait on Carr’s decision.