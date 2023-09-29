Despite being 2-1, there is reasonable concern about the Cleveland Browns' passing game. And they would become even more prevalent if Deshaun Watson is hindered by a shoulder injury.

The 28-year-old quarterback threw just two passes in the open media portion of Friday's practice, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. This comes a day after he did not throw at all because of a right shoulder issue. Watson is officially listed questionable for Sunday afternoon's big AFC North tilt with the Baltimore Ravens (2-1), per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

#Browns Deshaun Watson tossed just 2 balls in early drills open to the media pic.twitter.com/oOlUIssuw0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

The sparse activity could just be a precaution, or it is possible Watson didn't feel right after giving it a brief go. The controversial individual and three-time Pro Bowl selection has struggled this season for the Browns (678 passing yards, four touchdowns and 46.0 QB Rating through three games). Actually, he has been an absolute shell of himself since returning from his NFL-mandated suspension last year.

The organization invested a huge sum of guaranteed money, hoping that the former Clemson star could be the one to finally deliver Cleveland football into true national prominence. A relentless defense and stout offensive line have willed the team to a winning record thus far, but Deshaun Watson must step up if the Browns are going to take a legitimate step up the AFC ladder.

If the starter is inactive on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski will turn to backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The rookie fifth-round draft pick impressed in the preseason and could throw off the Ravens with his mobility. Even so, this squad must find a long-term solution.

Otherwise, an injured or out-of-sorts Watson will be the latest calamity to plague this long-suffering franchise and fan base.