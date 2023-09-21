Year two of the Deshaun Watson era has not gotten off to a good start for the Cleveland Browns. Though the Browns are 1-1 and statistically don’t look bad on offense, Watson put up two mediocre performances.

With the loss of star running back Nick Chubb for the season, the Browns will likely have to rely on Watson and the passing game a little more than expected. Watson is confident in his and the offense's ability to right the ship, saying “sooner or later, it's going to click,” according to Jake Trotter.

“I’m always going to have confidence. That’s just the person I am,” Watson said. “Me losing confidence, that’s not something I’m going to do.” Watson also mentioned several injuries the Browns are dealing with on offense which he contributes to the slow start.

Watson ranks 30th out of 32 quarterbacks in passer rating this season. He's completed 55% of his passes, tossing a pair of touchdown passes and interceptions through two games.

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million before last season. He does not look anywhere close to worthy of that money through eight games with Cleveland.

The Browns are basically stuck with Watson under center for the foreseeable future though. The three-time Pro Bowl QB no doubt has to play better this season or Cleveland can kiss any hopes of a playoff berth goodbye.

Deshaun Watson led the NFL in passing in 2020. He's now among the worst statistical quarterbacks in the league, but the Browns signal-caller thinks there are brighter days ahead for himself and Cleveland.