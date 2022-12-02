Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson will be without a key weapon in his return to the Cleveland Browns. Tight end David Njoku has reportedly been ruled out for Cleveland’s Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans, per Field Yates.

Njoku is an important part of the Browns’ offensive strategy. Through 9 games in 2022, Njoku has reeled in 41 receptions for 464 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He played a pivotal role in helping Jacoby Brissett throughout the year, and Njoku was expected to be a key asset for Deshaun Watson upon his return.

Deshaun Watson reveled his previous mental focus amid the suspension.

“My biggest focus was the mental part,” Watson said. “Staying locked in on defensive schemes and staying locked in on the scheme we have here. Just following Jacoby, asking him questions … preparing like I was the starter that week.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shared an honest reaction to Watson’s return.

“Stefanski: Deshaun has done a nice job with his time away physically staying sharp, mentally staying sharp, so I think he’ll be ready to roll. ‘Spring and summer, Deshaun spent a lot of time w/his teammates. I think they’re excited to have him back,’” Jackson shared on Twitter.

Watson and the Browns should be in store for a strong performance against the lowly Texans despite Njoku’s absence. Houston will have added motivation against their former QB, but there is no denying the fact that they have struggled mightily all season long.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Watson performs in his first regular season game for Cleveland.