Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Kevin Stefanski addressed Deshaun Watson’s looming Cleveland Browns return, per Zac Jackson.

“Stefanski: Deshaun has done a nice job with his time away physically staying sharp, mentally staying sharp, so I think he’ll be ready to roll. ‘Spring and summer, Deshaun spent a lot of time w/his teammates. I think they’re excited to have him back,'” Jackson shared on Twitter.

Deshaun Watson is set to return from his suspension against the Houston Texans this week. The game will have no shortage of attention as Watson debuts for Cleveland against his former team. Watson’s talent is difficult to deny, but rust could be a factor for the QB.

The Browns were able to upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Jacoby Brissett’s final start prior to Deshaun Watson’s return. Brissett dropped an NSFW take following the Browns’ huge victory.

“I mean this is no disrespect. But in the words of Tom Brady, that was f***ing awesome. That was f***ing awesome,” Brissett said.

Cleveland has endured a difficult season overall. But the win pushed their record to 4-7, and they are not completely out of the postseason conversation. If Watson can spark a winning streak for the Browns, they could make some noise moving forward.

However, Deshaun Watson will need to perform well despite dealing with outside noise. The controversial QB will have to answer plenty of non-football related questions moving forward. But if he is able to play up to his full potential, Cleveland will be a team to keep an eye on as the season winds down.