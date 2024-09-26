The Cleveland Browns have struggled on offense through the first three weeks of the 2024 season. Cleveland has not been able to move the ball well on the ground or through the air. Some fans have wondered if Cleveland should make a change at QB, or at least tweak their scheme to make use of Deshaun Watson's running ability. However, it seems like that might not be in the cards.

Watson was asked on Wednesday if he wants more designed QB runs in the Browns offense. Watson responded that he is “not a running back.”

“I'm not going in there to ask them for more designed runs. … If I don't have to run, I'm not going to run,” Watson said. “I'm not trying to take any hits. … I'm not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I'm not trying to run. I'm not a running back. It's not my specialty. They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner.”

It may not be his specialty, but it could help the Browns offense out to get some more rushing production. The Browns rank 24th in rushing yards through three weeks, averaging only 95.7 yards per game. Further, the offense is averaging 3.8 yards per play, which is the second-worst mark in franchise history through three weeks, per ESPN Research.

Watson recognizes that more QB runs could help his offense. However, he is uncertain about putting more stress on his shoulder after having surgery on it.

“I won't say that it won't help out the offense as far as just a run game,” he said. “But coming back from [shoulder surgery], I don't think that is high priority for [coach Kevin Stefanski] to put me in that situation.”

Warren Moon's take on how lawsuits are impacting Browns QB Deshaun Watson

One of Watson's mentors, Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon, recently talked about Watson's ongoing lawsuits. Moon believes that the reemergence of lawsuits against Watson is impacting the QB's performance on the field.

“He's still dealing with a lot of that crap that he dealt with a couple of years ago with the lawsuits and all that,” the Moon said via TMZ Sports. “And now, all of the sudden, another lawsuit comes up. It seems like just when he's starting to maybe get his career back on track from getting over the lawsuits — and then the injuries that he's had the last couple years — here comes another one.”

Moon was also quick to make clear that some of the legal situations against Watson are because of his own choices. The blame ultimately falls on Watson's shoulders.

“I kind of understand it,” the former Oilers superstar quarterback said. “I sympathize with it, but some of this, he put himself in those situations.”

Is is hard to imagine that Watson is 100% locked in on football with legal issues swirling in the background.