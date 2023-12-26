The Browns will be without their backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the rest of the season.

The Cleveland Browns have had a rocky quarterback situation all throughout the 2023 campaign, but they have finally found some stability with Joe Flacco under center. If anything were to happen to Flacco, though, there could be more trouble at the position for Cleveland based on the latest injury update for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson took the field late in the Browns Week 16 win over the Houston Texans, but he quickly was forced out of the game due to a hip injury. Thompson-Robinson was spotted using a crutch to walk around on Tuesday, and while he said he was doing good, the Browns ended up placing the talented rookie on injured reserve, ending his season prematurely.

Via Ari Meirov:

“The Browns have placed rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on IR with a hip injury, ending his regular season. PJ Walker will be the new backup to Joe Flacco.”

Browns quickly make QB move after sending Dorian Thompson-Robinson to IR

It's been an interesting rookie campaign for Thompson-Robinson, who found himself forced into three spot starts due to other injuries that Deshaun Watson and P.J. Walker suffered throughout the year. Thompson-Robinson also suffered his fair share of injuries, but now that he's officially out for the rest of the season, Cleveland quickly replaced Thompson-Robinson on the active roster by promoting Walker off of their practice squad.

Via Mary Kay Cabot:

“Browns QB. P.J. Walker has been signed to the active roster to replace Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He'll be the backup to Joe Flacco.”

Walker has filled in just like Thompson-Robinson has done at times this season, so he's not a bad option to have backing up Flacco for the remaining games this year. But the injury woes just keep on piling up for Cleveland, and they will be hopeful that this is the last season-ending injury they have to deal with as their playoff pursuit continues.