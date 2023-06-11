The Cleveland Browns wrapped up a positive week of mandatory minicamp, where new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz began installing his aggressive scheme to solve issues of seasons past.

Schwartz takes over in Cleveland after serving as a defensive assistant for the Titans in 2022, following a five year stint as the Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator. He won the Super Bowl in 2018, and looks to bring his championship pedigree to a Browns squad desperately in need of an energy boost.

It is clear that Schwartz is already invigorating the team with his fiery brand of defense, with many of the new look defensive line signees speaking highly of their first interactions. Dalvin Tomlinson had plenty of positives to stay about Schwartz, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com

“The sky is the limit with us,” Tomlinson said. “With all of us bringing out different skill sets together… It's going to be amazing.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The team acquired Pro Bowl DE Za'Darius Smith from the Vikings last month, and added veterans Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo in free agency to replace Jadeveon Clowney. They also drafted DT Siaki Ika from Baylor and EDGE rusher Isaiah McGuire out of Missouri to round out this talented group and complement superstar Myles Garrett.

Schwartz has said he wants his linemen to “be a ferrari, not a dump truck.” He wants his guys to show a high motor and wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage, and explode off the ball.

The Browns are back in action at the end of July when training camp gets underway. Coach Schwartz will be perfecting his D-Line focused strategy throughout the preseason, and Cleveland fans will be anxiously awaiting the massive improvements he looks to bring.