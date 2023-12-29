Joe Flacco seems to have both Ravens and Browns fans rallying behind him.

The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have been duking out with one another before the turn of the millennium. A lot of animosity exists between both franchises but one person seems to bring them both together, Joe Flacco. The quarterback has been instrumental in the Super Bowl-winning success of the team in Maryland and now holds the keys to Kevin Stefanski's victories. Even New York Jets' CJ Mosley was in shock after chants erupted for the offensive engine in their win, via the NFL.

“Who would have thought the Browns would be screaming your name? That s*** is crazy,” CJ Mosley said to his former Ravens teammate.

Joe Flacco has just helped the Browns reach a playoff spot and could still reign supreme in the AFC. Their 11th win was largely due to his insane performance to get Kevin Stefanski's offense some pace. He finished the game with 19 passes completed on 29 attempts. This all brought the Browns 309 passing yards. The only drawback was an interception but he more than made up for it. Flacco ended the Jets by burying them with three touchdowns.

Performing at such a high level in a late-season surge is good but doing it at his age makes the feat more impressive. There are still a lot of games left for them to improve on. Moreover, the Browns will have to figure out a lot in their search for postseason success. Will Flacco give them a trophy just like he did with the Ravens over a decade ago?