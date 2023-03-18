Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

New Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes that he can win a second straight title. After winning Super Bowl 57 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Thornhill thinks the Browns have enough talent to overtake the defending champions in the AFC.

“All of the pieces are here,” Juan Thornhill told reporters Friday during his introductory press conference. “Got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl. I have all confidence in that.”

The Browns signed Thornhill to a three-year, $21 million contract in free agency. Cleveland has made a few key changes on defense in the 2023 offseason, hoping to become a Super Bowl contender.

In addition to the Thornhill signing, the Browns acquired defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. He joins a defensive line led by Myles Garrett. Garrett had 16 sacks for the second straight year in 2022.

Much of the Browns’ Super Bowl hopes rest on the right arm of Deshaun Watson.

The Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson last offseason. Cleveland signed the quarterback to a five-year, $230 million contract. In six games for the Browns during the 2022 season, Watson didn’t look worthy of a starting job, let alone the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history. Watson threw for 1,102 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions and a 79.1 passer rating.

Cleveland is hoping that Watson’s struggles can be chalked up to rust. The quarterback served an 11-game suspension and went 23 months in between NFL games. In 2020, his last full season, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and ranked second with a 112.4 passer rating.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More than half the league averaged more points per game in the 2022 season than the Browns. Nick Chubb led one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks. Amari Cooper had 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, despite uneven play at quarterback. If Watson can return to his old form, Cleveland could have one of the AFC’s most potent offenses.

Tight end Jordan Atkins is another Browns’ free agency addition. Atkins set a career-high with 495 receiving yards last season. The tight end played with Watson from 2018-2020 in Houston.

The Browns went 7-10 and finished in last place in the AFC North last year. The Chiefs reached their third Super Bowl in four years, winning their second championship during that time.

“It’s really hard. It’s hard because you build those relationships with the guys in the locker room and when you build those relationships, you don’t want to leave,” Thornhill said about leaving the Chiefs. “But sometimes it’s part of business. Some teams can’t bring you back. And at the same time you can see yourself fitting in in a different organization and helping them become way better or making it to the Super Bowl and adding your skill set to that defense and to make us so much better. And I’m excited for that.”

Thornhill had three interceptions, nine passes defenses and 71 tackles for the Chiefs last season. The safety missed one game in four seasons with Kansas City.

In the 2020 season, Thornhill and the Chiefs narrowly held off the Browns 22-17 in a divisional playoff game. Kevin Stefanski was named Coach of the Year in what was his first season on the Cleveland sidelines. The Browns went 11-5 and won their first playoff game since the franchise returned to the NFL for the 1999 season.