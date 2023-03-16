It has been more than a month, but the Kansas City Chiefs still have many reasons to celebrate. The Chiefs finished the season on top as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 and took home the Super Bowl trophy for the second time in the last four years.

Kansas City had a slow start to the season, going 4-2 with a loss to the rebuilding Indianapolis Colts. Then, the Chiefs managed to close out the season 10-1, with the only loss coming against the then-reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

With wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bengals, they returned to the Super Bowl for the third time since 2020. Thanks to a comeback led by MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City managed to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit versus the Birds.

While the victory is still very fresh for them, the front office is hard at work in NFL Free Agency. While some key member of the Super Bowl-winning roster are gone, including Frank Clark, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Orlando Brown Jr., they have made some moves to replenish their roster by adding Jawaan Taylor and Charles Omenihu.

While a lot of the biggest free agent action is done, there are still a number of good players available for the Chiefs to chase. With that being said, here are the best free agents still available to round out this Kansas City Chiefs roster.

3. OT Donovan Smith

Perhaps the biggest loss for the Chiefs this offseason is Orlando Brown Jr. joining the Bengals. Not only is he a tough loss for Kansas City’s offensive line, even with the addition of Jawaan Taylor, but he also makes an AFC rival stronger.

After a slow start for the offensive line this past season, Brown led the way for a big turnaround. From Week 10 to the end of the regular season, his 88.7 pass-blocking grade was the third-best among left tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, starter Andrew Wylie is signing with the Washington Commanders.

Because of that, the Chiefs should continue to focus on reinforcing their offensive line. One veteran they should consider signing is Donovan Smith from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was recently released by the Bucs to clear some cap space.

Smith started in 124 games from 2015 to 2022, the sixth-most of any offensive lineman in the NFL. However, this past season, he had a pass-rush win rate of 78.3% and a run-block win rate of 64.9%. These were some of the worst marks of his career.

Still, with the major Brown and Wylie losses, Kansas City needs some more experience on the offensive line. Smith is familiar with the big stage, even having a Super Bowl ring under his belt. If he joins the team, the Chiefs’ line could remain competitive even after Smith’s down year.

2. DE Jadeveon Clowney

Another big move that the Chiefs made after their Super Bowl victory was releasing Frank Clark. The defensive end was a Pro Bowler in three out of the four seasons he played for the franchise. He was also part of the two championship rosters.

While the team already has George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu is signing up, Kansas City should think about bringing another player with considerable experience. An option is Jadeveon Clowney, who was recently waived by the Cleveland Browns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and has played in the postseason with two different franchises.

Clowney could be a starter right away alongside Karlaftis in Kansas City. With him, the Chiefs would bring a player who could help them transition after losing so many key starters.

1. WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Finally, another unit the Chiefs should address in free agency is the receiving group. The main issue is that JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing with the Patriots after he had 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with the Chiefs. He only trailed Travis Kelce in catches and yards in 2022. Mecole Hardman is also likely heading out the door.

Because of that, Kansas City should focus on signing a player who could be a WR1. An intriguing option is Odell Beckham Jr. The veteran did not play in the 2022 season as he was recovering from his ACL injury suffered with the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

In his last season in the league, the wideout recorded 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. In the Super Bowl, he scored the game’s first touchdown on a 17-yard reception.

With Kansas City, Beckham could revive his career as one of the main offensive options on the team. Additionally, playing with Patrick Mahomes could allow him to record solid numbers that could give him a bigger paycheck next offseason, though he is reportedly looking for a pretty big payday right now.