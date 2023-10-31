The Detroit Lions are reportedly acquiring wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The Lions are giving up a sixth-round draft pick to acquire Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Browns, according to Josina Anderson of CBS.

The Lions are getting some wide receiver help for Jared Goff as the team tries to win the NFC North, while the Browns are getting some draft capital back for a receiver they do not use much.

Peoples-Jones has not been used very much in the Browns' offense this year. He has just 97 yards on 18 targets and eight receptions, according to Pro Football Reference. His best season in the NFL was in 2022, when he went for 839 yards on 61 receptions and caught three touchdowns. He had 597 yards with three touchdowns in 2021, and 304 yards with two touchdowns in the 2020 season, which was his rookie year.

The Lions have seeminly found some good weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and even Jahmyr Gibbs, who had a great night against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football while David Montgomery missed the game due to injury.

This is an interesting trade between two teams that are trying to make it to the playoffs this season. As mentioned before, the Lions are aiming to win the NFC North. It would be the team's first division win since 1993.

For the Browns, they are trying to make it back to the playoffs after missing out in 2022, which was a massive disappointment.