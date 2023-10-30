Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski regretted calling a pass play in the waning moments of their 24-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

“Stefanski on the decision to call a pass just before the 2-minute warning, resulting in the INT: ‘ We had options there…the result, that was tough,” per ESPN Browns reporter Jake Trotter.

The Browns led 20-17 and had the ball on third-and-3 at their own 41-yard line with 1:57 left in the game. Cleveland quarterback PJ Walker threw a pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Unfortunately, Walker's pass bounced off Jamal Adams' helmet. Seahawks safety Julian Love eventually caught the loose ball and recorded the interception.

The Seahawks capitalized on the Browns' costly error. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith needed just five plays to find the end zone. He threw the decisive touchdown pass to rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba with just 38 seconds left to play.

It seemed the Browns were on the verge of winning their third straight game after losing Deshaun Watson to a rotator cuff injury. Although the Seahawks took the early 14-0 lead, their offense became stagnant for the majority of the second half.

Kevin Stefanski's Browns clawed their way back into the game while the Seahawks' offense struggled. Cleveland took the lead on Dustin Hopkins' second field goal of the game late in the third quarter. Alas, poor play calling against a solid Seahawks secondary ultimately did the Browns in.

Cleveland had the NFL's No. 1-ranked defense entering the Week 8 showdown against the Seahawks. The Browns could've easily sacked Smith at least three times in this game. However, the Seahawks' offensive line limited Cleveland to just one sack courtesy of Myles Garrett.

That, and Kevin Stefanski's questionable pass play call on third down, sealed their loss to the Seahawks in Week 8.