The Cleveland Browns were forced to turn to Dorian Thompson-Robinson after Deshaun Watson was shockingly ruled inactivate in Week 4. Kevin Stefanski clarified exactly why Watson didn't play. But his response brought as many questions as it did answers.

Stefanski stated that Watson was medically cleared to play against the Baltimore Ravens, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Ultimately, it was the quarterback's decision on whether he felt ready to suit up. Watson knew where he stood with his shoulder injury and decided to sit out.

The Browns have their bye in Week 5, meaning Watson will have extra time to heal up. Stefanski has already started that he expects him to be under center when Cleveland returns to play. The Browns will be counting on it after watching Thompson-Robinson's first NFL start.

The rookie quarterback completed 19-of-36 passes for 121 scoreless yards and three interceptions. Cleveland went on to lose 28-3, dropping their record to 2-2 on the season.

If the Browns want to be successful this season, they'll be counting on Watson to lead the offense. Thus far, he has thrown for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Coming out of their bye, Cleveland will look for Watson to hit the gas pedal and help take the offense into overdrive.

Now reportedly healthy, it seems like Deshaun Watson will have an opportunity to begin that goal in Week 6. While it ended in an embarrassing loss, Week 5 and Watson's mysterious injury is now behind them. The Browns can only look to move forward with Watson under center.