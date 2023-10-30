Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett is not putting any blame on head coach Kevin Stefanski over a fourth-quarter decision that ultimately led to the Seattle Seahawks' game-winning touchdown.

“I trust what Stefanski and the offense do, Garrett said after the game, referring to the Browns' decision to pass the ball on a third-and-3 situation during a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. “(Jamal) Adams made a helluva play,” Garrett added.

The Browns were precariously ahead by just three points before quarterback PJ Walker threw an interception that was forced by Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams.

Cleveland could have just opted for the safer route, which was to run the ball, but they decided to go for it via air, leading to the crucial turnover that they eventually got punished for. Just five plays after that interception, the Seahawks grabbed the lead for good when Geno Smith connected with rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown score.

Cleveland's defense had success as well in the Seahawks game, as the Browns intercepted Smith twice and held Seattle to just 4-for-12 on third downs. The Browns also had Seattle laying eggs in the second and third quarters before failing to make the stop they needed the most to win the game in the fourth period.

The team's offense, however, was shaky and inconsistent, with Walker taking on another start in lieu of Deshaun Watson.

Speaking of Watson, his status for Week 9 is up in the air, as he seemingly continues to deal with a shoulder issue.

The Browns will be facing the Arizona Cardinals up next at home.