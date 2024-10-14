The Cleveland Browns have lost another game this season, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. For the past few weeks, there have been questions surrounding whether Deshaun Watson should be benched due to the offense's shortcomings. So far, head coach Kevin Stefanski has stood beside Watson, and he reiterated his support after their loss against the Eagles.

“I think Deshaun [Watson] gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win and they have to play sound offensive football around him,” Stefanski said.

Watson finished the game with 168 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he was sacked five times. The Browns were also in the game for the most part, but if the offense had produced more, they probably would have won. It's not certain if a quarterback change would help the Browns, but Stefanski isn't trying to find that out right now.

Should the Browns bench Deshaun Watson?

Though Deshaun Watson might not be the main problem for the Browns' offensive issues, there's no doubt that they need a spark in that department. Last week, Watson mentioned that he hadn't seen any of the noise about benching him.

“I don’t hear it,” Watson said. “I don’t see it, so I’m not on Twitter. I’m not on any social media or things like that. So anytime that stuff comes up, the only time I first hear it is either you guys are bringing it up or somebody else outside [the building], and I just don’t know who it’s coming from.”

Watson has been more worried about fixing the problems on offense, and he's trying to find ways to get better every week.

“I feel like there’s been opportunities for us to be able to play winning football and hit the open guy,” Watson said. “Maybe there was one or two things that were kind of off track that didn’t capitalize and we didn’t capitalize on that. And then there’s been some times where as a quarterback and misreading some things or second-guessing some things, but at the same time I think that’s part of just getting the reps and part of watching film and trying to find ways to get better each and every week.”

The Browns could get an offensive lift when Nick Chubb returns, and his presence could open up the run game, as well as play-action. If things don't change in the coming weeks, Kevin Stefanski may not have a choice but to make a change at quarterback.