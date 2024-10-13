The Cleveland Browns offense just can't get out of its own way. Deshaun Watson and the Browns put forth yet another lifeless performance on that side of the ball on Sunday, failing to score an offensive touchdown in a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Browns mustered just 244 yards of total offense and 14 first downs on Sunday, and Watson finished 16-for-23 with 168 yards as Cleveland struggled to generate any explosive plays once again. After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a very simple answer when asked if Watson would remain the starting quarterback going forward, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Yes,” Stefanski said, per Jackson.

Stefanski has been steadfast in his commitment to Watson as the team's starter even as the Browns have spiraled into a 1-5 start. The Browns do have Jameis Winston on the bench if they choose to sit Watson down, but it's hard to see what it would take for that to happen if the plug hasn't been pulled already.

At 1-5, this is already looking like a lost season for the Browns. Their defense has regressed from last season, but they are still good enough to keep them around in most games. However, the offense is so inept with Watson at the helm that the defense is essentially forced to pitch a shutout in order to win the game.

Watson's numbers this year are right there with the wort quarterbacks in the NFL, and the Browns offense has suffered as a result. Entering Sunday's games, Cleveland's numbers on the offensive side of the ball were among the worst in the NFL, as it ranks in the bottom five in the league in nearly every stat. Things don't appear to be turning around any time soon as long as Watson is under center, so it's worth monitoring if a change at quarterback comes at any point this season.