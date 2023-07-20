Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb is on a mission. While the 2023 NFL regular season is still several weeks away, the running back is already instilling fear in Browns opponents with his insane workouts that even his own teammates can't believe.

“It's no surprise that he can lift that amount of weight,” said Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin about Chubb during a recent appearance on NFL Total Access. “I see why he is trucking people and getting to the endzone.”

Nick Chubb has been a constant for the Browns offense through the years. He has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. The only time he did not reach that rushing plateau was in his rookie season in 2018 and even then, he came just four yards away from 1,000.

The former Georgia Bulldogs star is getting ready for the 2023 campaign on the heels of a magnificent showing in 2022 during which he posted a career-high 1,525 rushing yards to go with 12 touchdowns on 302 total rushing attempts, while also appearing in all 17 games. He is a durable and immensely effective weapon for the Browns, who will have to continue feeding him the rock. And seeing him intensely prepare in the offseason is just another reason for Cleveland and its fans to love Chubb, who signed a three-year extension deal with the team in 2021.

Goodwin is about to see firsthand as a teammate how incredible Chubb is on the field, now that he's with the Browns following his inking of a one-year deal with the team last March.