Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is a popular name on the free agent market, especially after JuJu Smith-Schuster left and joined the New England Patriots. Hardman should have a vast market, and the Cleveland Browns are one team that makes sense.

Well, Hardman took matters into his own hands and wound up Browns fans everywhere by tweeting at newly-signed Browns safety and former Chief Juan Thornhill.

Hardman is a free agent after spending four years with the Chiefs, and he battled injuries this past season and underwent surgery, putting his free agent market value into question. In four years with the Chiefs, Hardman has 15 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, although he has had to compete with the likes of Tyreek Hill, JuJu, and Travis Kelce, to name a few.

Mecole Hardman Teases Browns Fans With Tweet

Of course, Thornhill’s message to Hardman brought an epic response from the wide receiver, and Browns fans immediately came to conclusions.

Yes, the Browns have Amari Cooper, but they could use another wide receiver to give Deshaun Watson more weapons.

Tyreek Hill joined in on the fun on Thursday morning with some Mecole Hardman comments, and maybe he is also teasing, although we never know with Tyreek Hill.

The situation with Mecole Hardman could come to an end soon, and he sure had some fun teasing all of the Browns fanbase with one simple tweet. Who knows, maybe a Juan Thornhill reunion is in store.