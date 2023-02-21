Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman underwent successful groin repair surgery with Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The surgery “cleared up the issue he was dealing with this past season,” per Pelissero. Hardman missed much of the 2022 season and Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles due to what was called an abdominal injury.

Time for surgery 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1JwmxlghZs — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 21, 2023

Hardman missed the Chiefs’ last nine regular season games and the first game of the playoffs because of the injury. After returning for the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he recorded four touches and played 15 offensive snaps, he aggravated the injury and went on injured reserve ahead of the Super Bowl.

The impending free agent had 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns last season, including four carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns prior to his injury.

After finishing his rookie contract that was signed in 2019, the former second-round pick will test free agency in March if he does not re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs before the start of the new league year.

The talented wideout finished the year on injured reserve and will likely command more money in free agency than the Chiefs are willing to pay.

The 24-year-old possesses elite downfield speed and although he has not surpassed 700 receiving yards in any of his four seasons in the National Football League, he figures to gain interest from at least a handful of teams if he does test free agency.

Mecole Hardman won two Super Bowl rings with the Kansas City Chiefs, and if this is the end of his tenure with the organization, he should be due for a raise with whatever team he signs with.