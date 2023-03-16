Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

JuJu Smith-Schuster sure looks excited about joining the New England Patriots.

Smith-Schuster agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, ending short but fruitful one-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs where he won the 2023 Super Bowl. After news of the contract surfaced, the 26-year-old wideout took to Twitter to share his thoughts on joining the historic franchise.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!” Smith-Schuster wrote along with a gif of the Patriots’ flag.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will have a significant role with the Patriots, especially after the departure of Jakobi Meyers, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a similar deal that JuJu signed with New England.

While he did show his excitement to be part of the Patriots, Smith-Schuster didn’t forget to send his heartfelt appreciation to the Chiefs as well. The team allowed him to achieve that Super Bowl dream, and it was definitely an incredible run for both sides.

“Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers star said as he bid his farewell to the Chiefs.

It remains to be seen how Smith-Schuster’s time with the Patriots will pan out, but New England certainly has high hopes for him.