The Kansas City Chiefs’ injuries have piled up before their Super Bowl 57 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, with the likes of wide receivers Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed among the notable players popping up on the injury report. On Monday, the Chiefs made a couple of key moves with Hardman and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been sidelined since Week 11, placing Hardman on Injured Reserve while activating Edwards-Helaire before the Super Bowl, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Hardman tweaked a groin injury he suffered in the regular season during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had told reporters that the wide receiver would be “doubtful” to play in the Super Bowl.

This news confirms it.

Meanwhile, Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11, has been unable to take part in any game action since, though he has taken part in practice.

It’s unclear what role Edwards-Helaire will play for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, given that he was effectively benched for Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon earlier in the year.

The more pressing news is clearly Hardman’s absence. The 24-year-old, who put up a career-high 693 receiving yards last year, had scored in three straight games in the regular season before suffering the injury.

The Chiefs’ injuries to fellow wideouts Toney and Smith-Schuster will be even more important to monitor with the Super Bowl nearing.

Chiefs fans will have to hope that their receiving corps can return to good health for the big game.