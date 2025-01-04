Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury in the second half of Saturday's road game versus the Baltimore Ravens. He was carted off the field, with his leg being placed in an air cast, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The rookie was promptly ruled out for the remainder of the matchup.

Hall's first NFL season ends in brutal fashion. The team can only hope that his injury is not as severe as it initially looked. There was not much positivity surrounding the scene in real time, though.