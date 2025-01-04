Another MVP-caliber season is wrapping up for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. In the Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson's versatility was on display with a crazy NFL record. He becomes the first quarterback in the NFL to finish a season with over 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards. Also, he currently has 6,154 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

After his head coach, John Harbaugh, gave Jackson an MVP shoutout before Week 18, another one could be in pursuit. From a statistical perspective, he's having a better season than his 2023-24 MVP season. Although the Ravens had a better record last season than this season, the evidence is still there.

No matter what, Jackson's main goal is to reach the Super Bowl and win the whole thing. Following some disappointing season, he's looking to shut down critics with his play. This has been the Baltimore quarterback's best passing season. The passing numbers are through the roof, but it's his efficiency that has been extremely impressive.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could seal the MVP race with historic season

The MVP race in the NFL is always tricky. The influx of talent and record-smashing doesn't make matters easier for voters. For example, Saquon Barkley eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards with the Philadelphia Eagles. Secondly, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having an elite year as well. Conversations have surrounded Allen and Jackson winning co-MVPs.

Still, the efficiency and lack of weapons surrounding Jackson have stunned many. Although he's playing against an injury-riddled Browns team, the record is astounding. As of writing this, there's another half of football left to play. Regardless of that, Jackson could extend his passing and rushing yard totals.

After this game, the Ravens will aim to lock up the AFC North if they come home with a win. That will make their playoff hopes easier, as they'll host a playoff game. Still, the regular season success will have to translate for the Ravens to accomplish a potential Super Bowl appearance and win.