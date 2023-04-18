A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Myles Garrett is done with participating in Pro Bowl Games. The Cleveland Browns star defensive end said that he’s not going to be joining the fun on the field during such events in the future after suffering a dislocated right big toe while in the 2023 edition of the Pro Bowl Games last February.

“Run-away-from-the-cops obstacle course. Jumping over walls and fences. Doesn’t make sense to me,” Myles Garrett said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “It’s just frustrating,” Garrett added. “But by the time the season rolls around, I don’t think it will be an issue.”

It can be remembered that Garrett injured his toe while competing with Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers during an obstacle course competition. Garrett did not need to go under the knife to repair his toe but said that it’s been a lingering issue.

Myles Garrett is coming off another strong individual campaign, as he racked up a total of 16.0 sacks in the 2022 NFL regular season. That’s the second season in a row that he had as many sacks. However, his effectiveness in getting after opposing quarterback hasn’t really been translating to success for the Browns as a team, as Cleveland missed the playoffs in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Garrett, who inked a five-year extension deal with the Browns in 2020 worth $125 million, is still just 27 years old. Hopefully for Garrett and the Browns, they would finally get it together in the coming 2022 NFL season, especially with quarterback Deshaun Watson finally getting a full season with the team.