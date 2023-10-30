The Cleveland Browns had a chance to move up the AFC North standings, but they lost their Week 8 matchup to the Seattle Seahawks. The Browns kept things close, but in the end, Myles Garrett and the defense made mistakes and could not get enough stops.

The Browns come up short against Seattle

Garrett addressed the problems he and the defense faced in a post-game press conference:

“[We tried to] to get a feel for what [Seattle's] offense wanted to do. It's always a little different from what you watch on film. They had an answer for our [defensive schemes],” Garrett said, per Scott Petrak.

The defensive end continued, “We kind of got out of sorts, and we didn't execute like we should've.”

The Browns' defense stopped the Seahawks' offense from getting more total yards than Cleveland, but they gave up a touchdown at an inopportune time.

Phillip Walker threw an interception that resulted in the defense giving up a nine-yard touchdown at the end of the fourth. This ultimately decided the game.

Myles Garrett only had two tackles on the day, but one of them was a sack. In addition, Cleveland's defense came up with two interceptions.

On the offensive side, Phillip Walker threw for 178 yards and one touchdown in addition to his two interceptions. Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown and had 55 total yards while Amari Cooper notched 89 yards on 6 receptions.

The Browns take on an Arizona Cardinals team desperate for a win in Week 9. Surely, Cleveland will be able to bounce back and move up the AFC North.