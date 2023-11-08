Browns' Myles Garrett knows who among Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ravens' Lamar Jackson he'd pick over the other.

Joe Burrow has finally broken out of his injury spell and is starting to take the Cincinnati Bengals to a much-needed run. But, there are other quarterbacks that have been rolling this season as well. One of them just came off a dominant win over the Seattle Seahawks and goes by the name of Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens' style of play varies quite a lot from Burrow but comparisons can never be avoided. Although, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett knows which one of the two he is taking. He unveiled it in his latest appearance in Up & Adams.

“I’m taking down Lamar but I’m taking Joe,” was the bold declaration made by the Browns' defensive end.

Joe Burrow just came out of a shootout against Josh Allen. He torched the Buffalo Bills with 31 completions on 44 passing attempts. This got him 348 passing yards. Two trips to the end zone because of his laser-like passes may have caught the attention of Browns superstar Myles Garrett.

Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, was the epitome of efficiency for the Ravens. He only missed five passes while darting 21 completions. It got him 187 passing yards against a Seahawks squad that looked lost. His rushing game was also on display with 10 carries and an average yardage of six per rush.

Garrett and the Browns have their eyes set on giving Jackson a hard time in the pocket. They will be the next matchup and intensity will surely run through the building. Will Jackson make Garrett eat his words by blasting them on the gridiron?