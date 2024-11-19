The Cleveland Browns received a disconcerting update ahead of a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Star defensive end Myles Garrett missed Tuesday's practice with a hip injury. Garrett popped up on the Browns' injury report, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Garrett, who has logged seven sacks in 10 games, will have to be monitored leading up to the 8:15 PM ET kickoff in Week 12. While his absence with only one practice day left until the Browns host the Steelers is a concern, the fact that he addressed the media about the injury is a positive sign.

The Browns are 2-8, but will try to pull off a stunner against their dominant rival on a short week. They don't have much depth on the D-line to recover if Garrett winds up being out. More would likely be expected out of second-year defensive end Isaiah McGuire and Ogbo Okoronkwo to limit Pittsburgh's rushing attack. The team traded one of their best veteran players in Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline.

Will Myles Garrett be available for Browns matchup in Week 12?

Barring anything unforeseen, Garrett should be able to get himself on track to play before Thursday. The Browns have one more practice on Wednesday, and at the moment, it appears that it would be surprising to see Garrett's name on the injury list once again.

It will be a tall task for Cleveland to try and stop a surging Steelers offense without the sole leader of the defense in Garrett.

Steelers' Russell Wilson has been rolling at starting quarterback. The 35-year-old playmaker has been able to get the ground game going for running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.