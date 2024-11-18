ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Steelers are one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Browns are having a rough season and are one of the worst teams. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Browns prediction and pick.

Steelers-Browns Last Game – Matchup History

The Steelers and the Cleveland Browns are among the oldest rivalries in the NFL. They split their games last year. The Browns escaped in their last matchup in Cleveland, 13-10. Then, the Steelers won the game in Pittsburgh, 26-22.

Overall Series: Steelers lead (81-63-1)

Here are the Steelers-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Browns Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: -4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -200

Cleveland Browns: +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Browns

Time: 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

TV: Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Steelers have overperformed this season, but things have settled, and their offense has only improved. They average 324 yards and 23.3 points per game. The key is Russell Wilson under center because he has been a difference-maker since he entered the starting lineup. Wilson has 942 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 60.3% completion percentage. Then, on the ground, Najee Harris leads with 708 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 175 carries. The receivers have been inconsistent this season. George Pickens leads the way with 728 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 48 receptions. This offense has improved, but they still need to play better, especially with the playoffs in their sight.

The Steelers' defense has been great this season. They allow 305.3 yards and 16.2 points per game, ranking eighth in total defense and second in scoring defense. They have been great against the run, allowing 90.8 yards per game, and they are one of seven teams that allow under 100 yards per game on the ground. Then, against the pass, they are playing well, too, allowing 214.5 passing yards. The defense is littered with talent. Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Patrick Queen make up a formidable front seven for the Steelers. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joey Porter Jr. are both great in the secondary at safety and cornerback, respectively. This defense has a good matchup against the Browns because they have been unable to do much on offense with either Deshaun Watson or Jameis Winston under center.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Browns recently showed more signs of life on offense but are still having a rough year. They are averaging 291.3 total yards and then 16.2 points per game. Jameis Winston is an upgrade at quarterback under center. Winston has 1,047 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 61.4% completion percentage. Then, out wide, Jerry Jeudy is the standout for the Browns. Jeudy has 560 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions. They have a lot of potential in the backfield with Nick Chubb back. He has 163 rushing yards and one touchdown on 53 carries through four games. Then, Jerome Ford has been great, too, with 279 yards and one touchdown on 57 carries. The running game is the key for the Browns this season, specifically in this game against the Pittsburgh defense.

The Browns' defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 342.7 total yards and 24.8 points per game. They have also been inconsistent against both the run and the pass. They allow 211 yards through the air, and then they allow 131.7 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Myles Garrett and Devin Bush in the front seven. Then, in the secondary, Denzel Ward, Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, and Greg Newsome II are all playmakers for the Browns. They will be key in this game, defending against Russell Wilson and George Pickens out wide.

Final Steelers-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Steelers are easily better than the Browns this season and in this game. They are more trustworthy and should shut this offense down for the Browns. The Steelers' offense should also get back on track against the Browns after struggling against the Ravens last week. Expect the Steelers to win and cover easily in this game on Thursday Night Football.

