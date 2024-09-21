The Cleveland Browns will seemingly have Myles Garrett this weekend vs. the New York Giants, but their star edge rusher will apparently not be 100%.

Ahead of Sunday's home game against the struggling Giants, Garrett said he actually has the same injury in both of his feet and that he may need to get surgery at some point. Despite this, he said he feels “good enough to go out there and make a difference.”

“We talk about [surgery after the season] but that's something that we'll talk about further down the line,” Garrett said [h/t ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi]. “The issue itself is something that I'll probably have to deal with for however long I end up playing. So it's about managing that and playing through it.”

Through the first two games of the season, Garrett has recorded 2.0 sacks, 5 tackles (2 TFL), and forced a pair of fumbles. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year always makes an impact, and it was especially felt vs. Jacksonville when Garrett forced Trevor Lawrence to move in the pocket and right into the path of Alex Wright, who brought down Lawrence in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter.

The Browns have not specified Garrett's injury on its injury report — the team lists him as having limited participant in practice but has not made a game designation, which they have done for players like offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and tight end David Njoku, who are questionable and out, respectively.

As it stands, the Giants are about league average in sack percentage but have the second-worst pressure percentage of any team in the NFL (coincidentally, they are only behind the Browns). Daniel Jones, who has struggled to start his sixth season in New York, has been pressured on 31.6% of his dropbacks, hurried nine times (sixth-most in the league), and hit 10 times (fifth-most).

With a win Sunday, the Browns would move to 2-1 before beginning a three-game road trip. The Giants are trying to capture their first win of the season after being throttled by the Minnesota Vikings and then losing to the Washington Commanders despite not allowing a touchdown.