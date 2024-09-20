The Cleveland Browns have been without Myles Garrett and David Njoku throughout the week. Garrett had yet to practice for a while due to a foot injury that he admitted was slowing him down on the field. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year said he would play through the injury against the New York Giants, so the Browns appeared to be giving him time to rest his foot throughout the week. But on Friday, thankfully, Garrett was able to return to practice. This means that Garrett stays true to his word and will play for Cleveland at home against New York.

Njoku, meanwhile, remained sidelined at Friday's practice due to a nagging ankle injury. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged that Njoku is unlikely to play Sunday against the Giants, so the tight end's continued absence from practice isn't surprising. However, Njoku is now listed as for the Browns. So, injury updates are a bit of a mixed bag for Cleveland entering Sunday's matchup. However, getting Garrett back is a significant boost for the Browns. Cleveland is looking for its first home win of the season. The key to success is to shut down a struggling New York offense. So, to get back the NFL's top defender makes life a lot easier for the Browns at home.

Why Browns' Myles Garrett gives New York a Giants-sized problem

New York's head coach, Brian Daboll, is probably sweating bullets now that Garrett is back in action. Earlier this week, Daboll praised the Cleveland superstar and said Garrett is a game-wrecker.

“[Garrett is] one of the best ones in the league,” Daboll said. “They've lined him up in a variety of spots. He's explosive. He's strong. He's powerful. He's got good size. He can run. He takes the ball away. He gets it away from the quarterback.”

Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had 11.5 sacks last season, said he's admired Garrett's game since he was in high school watching the Texas A&M star excel at the college level.

“You either have a lot of talent, or you have a lot of skill, or you're Myles Garrett,” Thibodeaux said. “He's a guy who is a Hall-of-Famer. He's a guy I looked up to coming out of high school and he's going to continue to dominate the league for a long time.”

Replicating what Garrett can do in practice leading up to the game is often a challenge for teams facing the Browns, as his combination of speed, size, and skill is unique among pass rushers in the NFL.

“You do the best job you can on practicing with the look team, but it's never the same until you're playing a player like that,” Daboll said. “He's a high-level player in this league. He's been for a long time. He's one of the really good ones. He's certainly a challenge.”