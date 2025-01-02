The Cleveland Browns should admittedly have nowhere to go but up, following a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. While it's anyone's best guess as to what the organization will do over the offseason, Myles Garrett's recent comments suggest that the Browns may not fully hit the reset button just yet.

“We got those guys right there leading the charge organizationally,” Garrett said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi. “Them being here, wanting to pick up the right pieces and play will give me confidence. As long as that's how it's looking, how it is, I want to be here, and I'll be happy to play for Cleveland.”

Garrett, who has turned in 45 tackles and 14 sacks for the Browns this season, could consider a trade request over the offseason if the team does decide to start the rebuild. He's under contract for two more years and he just turned 29 in December, so it appears that his desire to compete is of vital importance to him while he's still one of the NFL's best players.

Browns feel confident in salary cap despite current challenges

The Browns have an incoming $72.9 million cap hit from Deshaun Watson's contract, but they have options to mitigate its impact. A potential restructure of his deal could spread his 2025 salary across multiple years, according to Fowler and Oyefusi.

“We have a lot of flexibility,” a front office source said. “We'll be fine from a cap standpoint. That's the last thing I'm worried about.”

There has been success from the franchise by means of free agency and the NFL Draft, and Garrett is the generational cornerstone asset that makes Cleveland's defense an imposing unit once again next year. That said, Garrett's likelihood of staying with the Browns will be determined by the direction they choose to go in 2025.