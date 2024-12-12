The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, and they'll want all hands on deck for the best team in the AFC. The defense will be important if the Browns want to stop the Chiefs, which means Myles Garrett will be a key factor. Luckily for the team, Garrett was a full participant at practice after being listed for personal reasons.

It's not certain what those personal reasons were, but it's good to know that Garrett is back and very likely to play if all goes well between now and game time.

Garrett continues to show week in and week out that he's one of the most dominant edge rushers in the league right now, and he can completely wreck a game plan by himself. The key for Week 15 will be getting to Patrick Mahomes, and Garrett will be the one who has the best chance to do it.

Myles Garrett could be in DPOY conversation

Myles Garrett has a good case to be in Defensive Player of the Year talks at the end of the season, as he's second in sacks with 11.0, just behind Trey Hendrickson, who has 12.5. After their first matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett let everyone know that he thinks he's the best edge rusher in the league right now.

“I’m number one,” Garrett said. “That’s from defender one, edge one, Defensive Player of the Year. I’m the guy. So that runs through me… Nobody [is] being schemed against like I am.”

Garrett has been a dominant force for years, but it always hasn't translated into wins for the Browns. They're currently 3-10 and last in their division, with most of their problems coming from the offensive side of the ball earlier in the season. Hopefully, the Browns can have a fresh restart next season and start winning while Garrett dominates.