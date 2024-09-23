The Cleveland Browns are off to a shaky start in the 2024 NFL season. They have lost two of their first three games, the latest being a disappointing 21-15 defeat at home at the hands of the New York Giants on Sunday. That also dropped Cleveland to a 0-2 record in home games this season, as the Browns lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 at Huntington Bank Field before beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 2.

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is not one to feel discouraged by his team's current predicament.

“We can do better,” Garrett said in an Instagram post Monday morning. “We will do better.”

The Browns were the favorites by nearly a touchdown against Daniel Jones and the Giants but Cleveland did not play like a chalk. They were outgained by New York by over 100 yards (340-217).

In particular, the Browns failed to contain Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who turned eight catches and 12 targets into 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jones outplayed Deshaun Watson, passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 24-of-34 completions. Watson, on the other hand, went 21-of-37 for 196 passing yards. He had two touchdown tosses and no picks thrown, but he lost two fumbles and got sacked eight times for a loss of 48 yards.

The poor job of the Browns' offense line against the Giants will have to be reviewed by Cleveland, as the team can't afford to be that bad again in pass protection.

Garret was a bright spot for the Browns in Week 3, though, he was not able to finish the game due to a foot injury.

He did not have a sack, but he recorded three quarterback hits to go with a tackle. On the season, the former No. 1 pick overall has two sacks and 10 carries to go with a solid 91.6 overall rating via Pro Football Focus.

The Browns have a three-game road trip that ahead begins with a showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium this coming Sunday.