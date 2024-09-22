The Cleveland Browns suffered a difficult 21-15 loss to the New York Giants in Week 3. But if Myles Garrett were to suffer a long-term injury, the Browns would be in much worse trouble.

Garrett was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. The entire stadium chanted his name as he walked off the field, via Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports. Garrett is now planning to undergo an MRI on his foot, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. All of these foot problems came after Garrett left briefly in the second quarter due to a calf injury.

Of all his injury scares, his foot problem seems like the biggest issue for Garrett. His MRI will give more answers to both player and team about if any time will need to be missed. The Browns defense would take a major hit should Garrett be forced to miss any time.

Before leaving the game, Garrett racked up a team-leading three quarterback hits and a tackle. Cleveland's defense as a whole though didn't have their best game overall. The Browns allowed 340 yards of total offense as Daniel Jones completed 24-of-34 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

With the loss, the Browns now fall to 1-2 on the season. For any defensive struggles, the offense has been arguably worse, failing to score more than 18 points on the season. If Cleveland is going to make a run to the playoffs, it once again looks like they'll be carried by their defense.

However, Myles Garrett is the motor that makes the Browns run. He is a five-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Through the first two weeks of the season, Garrett led the team with two sacks.

The Browns can only hope Garrett's MRIs come back clean and that he is back on the field in Week 4.