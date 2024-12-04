Last year, Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett purchased a minority ownership stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has been serving as an ambassador for the team. In his new role with the team, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year has done his part, often spotted courtside at Cavs games, cheering on the team during the 2024 NBA Playoffs or whenever the Browns have an off day.

To celebrate Garrett's work with the team, the Cavs announced they'd give away a bobblehead of Garrett during Cleveland's matchup with the Washington Wizards.

“The Myles Garrett bobblehead features the Cavs minority partner in a #95 white association jersey that showcases the defensive lineman's passionate support for the Cavs,” said the Cavs in a press release. “It depicts him in his familiar courtside pose – enthusiastically waving a rally towel.

“The bobblehead design incorporates a clever dual-bobble feature. Not only does Garrett's head bobble, but so does his wrist to wave the rally towel.”

With Garrett in tow, the Cavs have seen an unprecedented start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Of course, he was sitting courtside when the Cavs played the Wizards. However, what did he think of his one-of-a-kind bobblehead?

Browns superstar Myles Garrett's Cavs bobblehead review is in!

“I think I look great,” said Garrett in a Cavs post on X, formerly Twitter. “I think I have more muscles here than I do in real life, for sure! But, I like the little watch detail and I like that I'm bringing the energy! You always got to do that!

To match Garrett's on-field dominance with the Browns, the Cavs dominated the Wizards on the court. Cleveland quickly established itself as the more dominant team, jumping out to a quick 19-6 lead fueled by Donovan Mitchell. That set the tone for the rest of the evening, as the Cavs kept Washington at arm’s length the entire contest.

The Cavs honored Garrett sitting courtside with their defense, stifling the Wizards throughout the contest. Washington finished just 48% of their attempts at the rim, and Cleveland constantly ran them off the three-point line. Overall, the Cavs forced 20 turnovers and held the Wizards to 38.6% shooting from the field and only 15.4% from the perimeter.

Overall, the Cavs' win was dominant and the perfect way to celebrate Garrett's dominance on the field. It also helps soften the blow of Cleveland's frustrating Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos. Garrett and the Browns are back in action on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Cavs next take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.