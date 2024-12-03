ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for game four of group play in the NBA Cup. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wizards-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Cavaliers Odds

Washington Wizards: +16 (-110)

Moneyline: +900

Cleveland Cavaliers: -16 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington has to make some changes if they want to end this long losing streak. In their first game against the Cavaliers, the Wizards did put up 116 points. That is well above their average during the losing streak, and almost 10 points above their season average. Washington was able to get 23 points from Bilal Coulibaly in that game. However, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole combined for just 28 points on 7-25 from the floor. Kuzma is day-to-day for the game Tuesday, but the Wizards need him and Poole to play much better if they want any chance.

The Cavaliers have one weakness, and that is defending the three. Cleveland allows teams to shoot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc this season, which is the second-highest in the NBA. The Cavaliers also allow the fourth-most threes per game in the NBA. Washington is not the best shooting team, but they have to be on Tuesday. Washington made 15 threes in their first matchup, so if they can do that again, the Cavaliers will be able to win this game.

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are coming off a great win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. That win was much needed as they lost to the Atlanta Hawks twice in the previous two games. Cleveland is a great offensive team, though, and that is what will show on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers lead the NBA in scoring while the Wizards allow the second-most points per game. Expect the Cavaliers to have another big scoring game in this one.

The Wizards did not win a game during the entire month of November. They are on a 14-game losing streak, and only one of those games was decided by less than 10 points. However, that lone game was a nine-point loss. During their losing streak, the Wizards are allowing 122.9 points per game while scoring just 105.3. Washington has struggled massively lately, and it is not looking any better heading into Tuesday's game.

In their first game against the Wizards, the Cavaliers put up 135 points in a 19-point win. Cleveland shot 53.6 percent from the field while sinking 18 threes in the game, as well. Along with that, the Cavaliers shot 34 free throws in the win. Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Donovan Mitchell combined for 76 points in the game. With how the Wizards have been performing lately, I would not be surprised to see the Cavaliers have a similar game Tuesday night.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

This is one of those games where the spread is so large you might want to pick the underdog. However, the Wizards are not playing well at all. The Cavaliers are one of the best teams, so I do think they can cover this spread. I will take Cleveland to cover.

Final Wizards-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -16 (-110)