The Cleveland Browns offense has begun to look a bit more cohesive as of late, and part of the reason for that has been the return of their star running back Nick Chubb. After he suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL in Week 2 last season, Chubb didn't take the field until Week 7 this year, and since then, he's racked up 274 total yards and four touchdowns over six games.

In Week 14, the Browns will be making the trip out to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, with this being the location where Chubb suffered his gruesome injury last year. Ahead of the big matchup, Chubb kept it real when discussing his return, saying that the injury had been crossing his mind as he prepares to go back to Pittsburgh for the first time since suffering it.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it,” Chubb said during his latest press conference. “Going back to that place where it happened last year. Last time I played there, everything that happened. I’m grateful that I’m able to run and play football again and move around.”

Nick Chubb aiming to help Browns take down Steelers again

Cleveland just faced off against Pittsburgh in Week 12 and pulled off a big upset in the process. Unsurprisingly, Chubb played a big role in the game, as he racked up 59 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, which helped the Browns pick up a 24-19 victory. With the Browns looking to play spoiler again, they will likely lean on Chubb to deliver for them out of the backfield.

This may be a bit of an emotional return for Chubb, but once the game gets underway, all he will be focused on is finding a way to help his team walk away with a victory. It will be easier said than done, as the Steelers have only lost three games this season, but if Chubb can put together another strong outing against the Browns division rival, they could shock them for the second time in three weeks.