Even before he entered the game, Cleveland Browns backup QB Jameis Winston said he found joy in what Nick Chubb accomplished. It created more positive vibes than emanated from the crowd during Deshaun Watson’s injury. After the game, Winson provided a giddy response to Chubb’s touchdown in his return to the field, according to a post on X by Scott Petrak.

“I’m so happy for him to get a touchdown in his first game back,” Winston said. “I know how much the fans love him. I heard those, ‘Chubb, Chubb, Chubb.’ We need more of that. I’m happy for him, just to give us feedback that way. And I’m excited to see what he’s going to do moving forward.”

Browns RB Nick Chubb completed long road back

Chubb’s teammate Myles Garrett said he hopes there’s more to come, according to a post on X by Petrak.

“I want to see him continue to grow and improve from here,” Garrett said. “And get more confident and comfortable taking hits. And bouncing off those hits and breaking tackles. But I think he did well.”

How long of a road did Chubb navigate? The last time he played came 57 weeks ago. Chubb underwent two reconstructive knee surgeries. He spent months rehabbing.

The injury occurred against the Steelers. Tackled short of the goal line, Chubb didn’t get up after the play. The Browns training staff took him off the field on a cart. Browns assistant strength and conditioning coach Dale Jones said he struggled to watch the scene unfold, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

“I had a pit in my stomach,” Jones said. “It was just an emptiness feeling. But at the same time, there's a little voice saying, ‘if anybody's going to bounce back from this come back, it's Nick Chubb.' And I'll be there in whatever form he needed me to be.”

Chubb had experience with recovery process

The injury came to the same knee Chubb injured previously. That added complexity to the surgery and recovery process. Chubb got second opinions. Surgeon James Voos said the prognosis didn’t make promises.

“This is a significant injury that not a lot of athletes have been able to return from,” Voos said. “And certainly Nick has had the perseverance and the work ethic to get through this. So, while we're very excited to have participated in, and we're very honored to have participated in his care, this is all him and his effort.”

Chubb said he knew from previous injuries he wouldn’t get back quickly.

“First time at Georgia … why am I not better yet?” Chubb said. “Why it's still hurting? Why is it still stiff?' And then day by day, week by week, month by month, everything got better. So, I think this time around, I knew it was gonna take a while. And so, I think just the patience was what I really took from getting hurt at Georgia.”

His patience paid off Sunday with 11 tough carries for 22 tough yards — with, of course, the touchdown.