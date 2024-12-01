Despite a 3-8 record, the Cleveland Browns have been a competitive football team since naming Jameis Winston the starter in Week 8 after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury. Winston led the Browns to an impressive divisional win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. And the offense appears rejuvenated with the 10th-year veteran at the helm.

The Browns face another tough test in Week 13 when they take on the Denver Broncos’ third ranked defense. Making matters worse, Cleveland will be shorthanded for the game as wideout Cedric Tillman will miss the contest due to a concussion, per NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. The second-year receiver has already been ruled out for the Monday Night Football matchup.

Tillman sustained the concussion during the Browns’ Week 12 clash with the Steelers. He finished the game with two receptions for 28 yards. Cleveland selected Tillman in the third round of the 2023 draft. After being used sparingly in his rookie year, he’s the team’s third-leading receiver in 2024, with 339 yards through 11 games. The sophomore WR has 29 receptions and three touchdowns, setting career-high marks across the board with six weeks remaining in the regular season.

Browns’ WR Cedric Tillman will miss Jerry Jeudy's revenge game

The Browns have gone 2-2 since Winston became the starter with big divisional wins over the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Jerry Jeudy has been an integral part of the team’s success as the veteran wideout has enjoyed a breakout season in his first year with Cleveland.

The Browns landed Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos during the offseason and he’s on pace for the best campaign of his career with 45 receptions for 645 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. Jeudy has become Winston’s top receiver in a rapidly improving offense that recently got Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb back from injury.

Cleveland’s defense is also playing well as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is making the case for his second straight DPOTY award. Garrett dominated against the Steelers in Week 12 with three sacks, five total tackles and a forced fumble.

Garrett and company will take on rookie quarterback sensation Bo Nix on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Nix has led the Broncos to a 7-5 record as the team attempts to make a playoff push behind the first-year passer.

The Browns, on the other hand, are embracing the role of spoiler. The team is going to be a tough out the rest of the way. And Jeudy is particularly motivated for Monday night’s matchup as it will be a revenge game for the 25-year-old receiver, who spent the first four years of his career in Denver.