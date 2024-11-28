The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed playing the role of spoiler over the last several weeks with gritty wins over the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Browns are well out of playoff contention at 3-8, they could be a tough out the rest of the way. Particularly if reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett continues his dominant play.

Garrett had a monster game against the Steelers in Week 12, sacking Russell Wilson three times while adding five total tackles and a forced fumble. After the epic showing against Pittsburgh, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the eighth-year veteran is making the case for his second straight DPOTY award.

“I mean, if you’re asking me, yes. I don’t have a vote, but I think… what he’s able to accomplish with the amount of attention that he gets is truly impressive. It’s like a degree of difficulty type thing,” Stefanski said, via a press conference transcript provided by the Browns Media Center.

“So, for him to produce when they’re trying everything in their power to make sure he doesn’t wreck the game is again, running out of superlatives,” Stefanski added.

Myles Garrett continues to dominate for the Browns

The Browns’ coach isn’t alone in thinking Garrett is great. Garrett agrees with him, declaring himself the best defender in football. This boast stemmed from a rivalry with fellow All-Pro pass rusher TJ Watt.

Both players were first round draft picks in 2017. Garrett was selected first overall by Cleveland and Watt was taken 30th by Pittsburgh. The Steelers’ star won DPOTY in 2021 but felt he deserved to win again in 2023 and ultimately skipped the award ceremony after finishing second to Garrett.

The Browns’ five-time Pro Bowler didn’t like Watt’s no-show and demanded an apology during the Week 12 matchup. While Garrett wouldn’t get an apology, he did have the better performance Thursday night and, more importantly, the Browns got the win.

While wideout George Pickens blamed the snowy conditions for Pittsburgh’s loss, Cleveland earned the victory. The Browns have looked like a competent football team since Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear.

Winston has gone 2-2 since being named the starter in Week 8. Jerry Jeudy has blossomed into a legit top receiver with Winston under center. Now that Nick Chubb has returned from injury, the offense feels more complete than it has in years. And with Garrett leading the defense, the Browns are going to be a headache for opposing teams the rest of the way.

Cleveland will get its next test in another island game when the team travels to Denver to play the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 13. The 7-5 Broncos are competing for a playoff berth a bit ahead of schedule thanks to an excellent season from rookie quarterback Bo Nix.