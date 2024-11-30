As the Cleveland Browns take on the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, defensive star Myles Garrett is preparing to hopefully take down rookie quarterback Bo Nix multiple times. While it will be a reunion for Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Garrett is solely focused on continuing his status as possibly the best defensive player in the entire NFL.

However, people can't forget how successful Nix has been in his first year with Denver, as he has thrown for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Garrett would even say to the media Friday that Nix is “very talented,” as there is no doubt that the star isn't looking ahead of undervaluing the rookie signal-caller.

“He’s elusive, and he’s been moving the pocket for them,” Garrett said via the team's transcripts. “They’re giving him time to throw, and he’s making those throws down the field. He’s feeling a lot more comfortable week-to-week, and I want to get that pocket moving, and he’s able to use his feet to his advantage, he’s very talented.”

Browns' Myles Garrett wants to write wrongs from last Broncos game

There is some unfinished business with Garrett and the Broncos, as the last time the two teams faced off, the defensive playmaker had a shoulder injury and couldn't play to his full capacity. He would even mention how Broncos offensive tackle Garrett Bolles played successfully against him and how Cleveland is ready to redeem themselves.

“Looking at the matchup, I wish I would have been able to use some different moves as far as how my shoulder felt,” Garrett said. “I think I used what I felt I could at that time. And he [Bolles] was a good pass blocker, taking nothing away from him. He did well however I was feeling and they made the most of it. That was a game where we couldn’t get off the field and when we went back on the field, we just couldn’t make those plays to get back the offense in good scoring position.”

“I remember multiple times where we were pretty close to either making a big play in the backfield or make a play on the ball, and we just weren’t there,” Garrett continued. “And so, myself feeling better and the guys with another year of being a part of this defense, feeling good, come off a big win, I feel like guys are ready to make up for that loss last year.”

Browns' Myles Garrett believes they can make a playoff push

Despite a good amount of season left, Cleveland is in a huge hole at 3-8, but even with the slim chance, Garrett believes they can make a playoff push. He would say to the media that it all starts with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and his belief in the team around him.

“Because I believe it, and Kevin (Stefanski) believes it,” Garrett said. “That means us as a leadership council, we believe. And what we believe in, the team’s going to as well. And we’re not going to shy away from the fact that that’s where our goals and aspirations still are, no matter what the record is. Teams have come back from worse, and we’re looking to be one of those teams.”

Cleveland travels to Denver to keep their season alive Monday night.