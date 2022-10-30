The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some moves at the 2022 trade deadline. However, those moves could be to sell off pieces, one of which will likely be running back Kareem Hunt.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is now willing to move Hunt. He notes that, after denying his initial request for a trade, the Browns “are just 2-5 entering their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the rival Cincinnati Bengals and would rather receive compensation for Hunt via a trade rather than lose him in free agency, according to sources.”

Hunt has 350 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in seven games so far this season. The 27-year-old requested a trade in the offseason but was swiftly denied. The Browns wanted to remain competitive this season prior to Deshaun Watson’s return but have not been able to do so. They have lost four straight games and will likely lose a fifth to the Bengals. Using the upcoming deadline to make some roster moves would be wise.

There are likely several teams who would be willing to trade for Kareem Hunt and the Browns are already getting a great season from Nick Chubb, so finding a new home for Hunt before the Nov. 1 trade deadline makes plenty of sense. Cleveland will seek draft compensation in exchange for the veteran running back.