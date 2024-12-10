The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney is getting waived by the team, per NFL Network. The wideout caused some friction apparently with team coaches over penalties he accrued in a recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Toney didn't last a full season in Cleveland. The Browns picked up the talented playmaker after the Kansas City Chiefs cut him back in August. It's not been a fun year for Toney, undoubtedly, as his stint in Cleveland ends after just one game.

This season, the wide receiver has yet to post a reception. He does have two rushing carries for -4 yards. Toney had been finding the field on special teams, where he worked as a returner.

Against the Steelers in Week 14, Toney muffed a punt. He was also penalized for taunting during another special teams sequence, when he made a fair catch. It isn't certain at time of writing how much of a role that performance played in the team's decision to waive him.

The Browns are having a miserable season

Following the loss to Pittsburgh, the Browns are now 3-10 on the year. Cleveland seems lost at sea and out of sorts on both sides of the football. The squad is also now officially out of the playoff race.

Cleveland's woes continued against the Steelers, as the Browns lost their 21st consecutive game in Pittsburgh. Tomey's penalty and the muffed punt were just some examples of the mistakes. The Browns had nine penalties in the game for 81 yards, and turned the ball over three times. It's hard to win when a team performs like that.

It's a remarkable fall for the Browns, who made the playoffs last year with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. This season, Cleveland's offense is only mustering 26 total touchdowns. That's near the bottom of the league.

The Browns next play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at home.