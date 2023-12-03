With the Jets offense once again struggling against the Falcons, Robert Saleh decided to bench Tim Boyle for Trevor Siemian.

The New York Jets have been in quarterback purgatory since losing Aaron Rodgers in the first week of the season. The Jets underwent yet another quarterback change in Week 13 against the Falcons.

Head coach Robert Saleh decided to bench Tim Boyle in favor of Trevor Siemian, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Jets trailed 13-8 entering the fourth quarter.

New York, same QB problems

Before his benching, Boyle completed 14-of-25 passes for 148 yards and an interception. While they nailed a couple field goals and came away with a safety, New York has just one drive in which they gained 50+ yards.

The Jets never expected that by Week 13, Boyle would be their starting quarterback. Heading into the season, he had just made three starts at the NFL level back in 2021. Their experiment understandably didn't work, leading to Siemian.

Siemian does have a tad bit more NFL experience than Boyle. He has gone 13-17 as a starter and even won a Super Bowl as a member of the Denver Broncos. However, the quarterback hasn't won a game as a starter since 2019. In two appearances – including one start – with the Chicago bears last season, Siemian threw for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Still, Robert Saleh and the Jets don't have much of a choice. Rodgers is still out for the season and Zach Wilson has been moved to third-string to seemingly end his tenure in New York. The Jets will now turn to Siemian in hopes of some form of offensive improvement.

Perhaps it's on the way, as on Trevor Siemian's first pass against the Falcons was a 12-yard completion.