Burns on his arm and face, evidently, won't stop David Njoku from suiting up for the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. After all, what's a flesh wound to a seventh-year veteran tight end?

“The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Njoku showed up on Cleveland's injury report Saturday morning, listed as questionable with injuries to his arms and face. Reports quickly surfaced he'd suffered burns Friday night while operating a fire pit in his backyard, an account confirmed by his agent.

The Browns elevated first-year tight end Zaire Michell-Paden to the active roster from the practice squad amid Njoku's uncertain status. Quarterback PJ Walker was also placed on the 53-man roster for Week 4, a result of Deshaun Watson being listed as questionable on Cleveland's Saturday injury report. Like Njoku, however, Watson appears ready to play against the Baltimore Ravens despite a lingering shoulder injury.

“I'm okay, I'll play,” he told reporters on Friday.

David Njoku had 10 catches for 92 yards on 11 targets through Cleveland's first three games of the season. Each of those numbers ranks third on the team behind wide receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, Watson's favorite targets on the outside.

The Browns, 2-1, have been one of the league's most pleasant surprises this season behind an utterly dominant defense led by Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Myles Garrett. Cleveland and Baltimore kickoff from Browns Stadium at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.