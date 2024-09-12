ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Browns-Jaguars prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Browns have a few people questionable on their injury report. Jack Conklin, Jedrick Willis Jr, Alex Wright, and Dalvin Tomlinson are those players. David Njoku has officially been ruled out for this game, as well.

The Jaguars are in danger of being without Tyson Campbell, Daniel Thomas, and Cam Robinson on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Jaguars Odds

Cleveland Browns: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Jacksonville Jaguars: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Browns vs. Jaguars

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Browns actually ran the ball well against the Dallas Cowboys. They averaged 4.9 yards per carry, but they were not able to run the ball much. They were down big, so the Browns were forced to live through their passing game. However, they should be able to run the ball more in this game. Jerome Ford is a hard downhill runner, and he should be able to force the Jaguars to play the run more. Doing this will open up the passing game, and allow the Browns to have a much better game in week two.

The Jaguars struggled to stop the passing game against the Miami Dolphins in week one. That is not surprising considering who the Dolphins have running routes. However, the Browns have some good receivers, as well. With Njoku out, it will be up to Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. Do not be surprised to see Jerome Ford active in the passing game, as well. If the Browns can protect Watson in this game, he will be able to find the open man and lead the Browns to a win.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars held a lead at the half against the Dolphins in week one, but they failed to score in the second half. They are not happy after that 20-17 loss, and they should still be considered a good team. One thing they did well in the game was run the ball. They had a balanced attack from Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, and they averaged 4.9 yards per carry. They should be able to replicate this success against the Browns. If they can have that same rushing attack, the Jaguars will win.

One thing the Browns really struggled with during their week one game was protecting the quarterback. Despite the allegations, Deshaun Watson will start the game on Sunday. However, he should not be too excited about it. Watson was sacked six times and hit another 17 times against the Cowboys. That is not counting the times he was hit while rushing. If the Browns have a repeat performance with their offensive line, the Jaguars are going to put a lot of pressure on Watson and force him to make plenty of mistakes.

Final Browns-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are good, but they have a lot of off-field distractions at the moment. With the spread at just three points, I am going to take the Jaguars to cover the spread and win this game at home.

Final Browns-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jaguars -3 (-110)