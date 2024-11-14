ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Saints prediction and pick. These two teams are struggling with the Saints coming off a win to break a seven-game losing streak, while the Browns got a recent win two weeks ago.

Browns-Saints Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last met in 2022, and the Saints won 17-10 in Cleveland. This is the first matchup between them in two years, and they look much different now than they did then.

Overall Series: Browns lead (13-6)

Here are the Browns-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Saints Odds

Cleveland Browns: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

New Orleans Saints: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Browns vs. Saints

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Browns have recently shown more signs of life on offense but still struggled. They are also averaging 274.4 total yards, and then they are averaging 16.4 points per game. Jameis Winston is an upgrade at quarterback under center. Winston has 652 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 59.6% completion percentage. Then, out wide, Jerry Jeudy is the standout for the Browns. Jeudy has 418 receiving yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions. They have a lot of potential in the backfield with Nick Chubb back. He has 113 rushing yards and one touchdown on 42 carries through three games. He is the key for the Browns against the Saints.

The Browns' defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 328.2 total yards and 23.7 points per game. They have also been inconsistent against both the run and the pass. This defense has talent, with Myles Garrett and Devin Bush in the front seven. Then, in the secondary, Denzel Ward, Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, and Greg Newsome II are all playmakers for the Browns. They will be key in this game, defending against Derek Carr and the rest of the Saints' offense.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New Orleans Saints revamped their offense in the offseason, but it has not helped, and the Saints are struggling. They are also averaging 334.8 total yards, and then they are averaging 22.7 points per game. The focus for the Saints on offense is Alvin Kamara in the backfield. He has 715 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries this season. Then, Derek Carr has 1,494 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 67.4% completion percentage. Alvin Kamara is also the best receiver on the team, with 421 receiving yards and one touchdown in 51 receptions. This offense might struggle to play well against the Browns and their defense.

The Saint's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 385.6 total yards and 24.6 points per game. They are struggling against the pass and the run. They allow 244.6 yards through the air and 141 yards on the ground. Cameron Jordan is the defense's leader up front, and then Demario Davis is very good in the middle. In the secondary, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Tyrann Mathieu are also solid. The defense needs to step up more in this game against Jameis Winston because he loves to air it out and throw the ball all over the place.

Final Browns-Saints Prediction & Pick

These two teams are both struggling. However, the Saints are the slightly better pick in this game. The Saints should win and cover this game thanks to the life their interim coach breathed into them. Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara looked better, and it also helps that this game is in New Orleans. It will be close, but the Saints are the better team and should win in this spot against Jameis Winston and the Browns.

Final Browns-Saints Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints -1.5 (-105)