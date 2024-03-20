Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (sans Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa) resumed their tour after six months. Springsteen dealt with peptic ulcer disease and so he has a crowded 2024 itinerary.
They kicked off their 2024 slew of shows with one in Phoenix, Arizona, at the Footprint Center.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2024 return setlist breakdown
On September 3, 2023, Springsteen and the E Street Band played their final full gig of the tour before their break. During that show, they introduced “Two Hearts” to the setlist. This was the first time in years since they had played the song.
The first four songs of the setlist remained the same from the September 3 show. Instead of “Prove It All Night” being played in the fifth slot, they played “Darlington County” and “Ghosts” followed it.
The next slew of songs largely changed from the last show. They played “Prove It All Night”; “Darkness on the Edge of Town”; “Letter to You”; “The Promised Land”; and “Spirit in the Night” before two covers. First was a Ben E. King Song, “Don't Play That Song (You Lied),” and next was “Nightshift” by the Commodores.
“Mary's Place”; “Last Man Standing”; and “Backstreets” were played before a cover of Patti Smith Group's “Because the Night.” From this point on, the setlist largely remained the same from the previous show. Springsteen and Co. played “She's the One”; “Wrecking Ball”; “The Rising”; “Badlands”; and “Thunder Road” to close out the main set.
An encore of six songs followed. Springsteen's signature song, “Born to Run,” commenced this portion of the set. “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”; “Glory Days”; Dancing in the Dark”; and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” followed. In a surprising move, a cover of the Top Notes' “Twist and Shout” was played after the band saw a sign requesting it.
After the initial encore, Springsteen returned to the stage. He closed out the show with a solo acoustic rendition of “I'll See You in My Dreams,” the closing track of his 2020 album Letter to You.
The full setlist
The full setlist from Springsteen and the E Street Band's show on March 19 can be seen below.
- “Lonesome Day”
- “Night”
- “No Surrender”
- “Two Hearts”
- “Darlington County”
- “Ghosts”
- “Prove It All Night”
- “Darkness on the Edge of Town”
- “Letter to You”
- “The Promised Land”
- “Spirit in the Night”
- “Don't Play That Song (You Lied)” (Ben E. King cover)
- “Nightshift” (Commodores cover)
- “Mary's Place”
- “Last Man Standing”
- “Backstreets”
- “Because the Night” (Patti Smith Group cover)
- “She's the One
- “Wrecking Ball”
- “The Rising”
- “Badlands”
- “Thunder Road”
Encore
- “Born to Run”
- “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”
- “Glory Days”
- “Dancing in the Dark”
- “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”
- “Twist and Shout” (The Top Notes cover)
Encore 2
- “I'll See You in My Dreams”