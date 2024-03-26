A new film about Bruce Springsteen is starting to take shape. It may also feature The Bear's Jeremy Allen White as the lead.
Deadline reports that Scott Stuber, the ex-Netflix Film head honcho, has teamed up with Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith Vein and Eric Robinson to create a film about the iconic musician.
Deliver Me From Nowhere will be a narrative feature about The Boss's attempt to release his 1982 Nebraska album. During this time, the musician struggled with depression and poured a lot of this into his work. All of the Nebraska LP was not planning on releasing any of the music he recorded on a four-track recorder in a bedroom in New Jersey.
Based on the 2023 Warren Zanes book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, it will cover the tracks and everything that led up to his Born in the USA album with his E Street Band.
Plus, actor Jeremy Allen White is currently the pick to play Springsteen. A24 is in talks to make the movie, and negotiations haven't begun with the actor — but should start soon.
White is coming off winning a Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG for his role as Carmy Berzatto in the FX series. Currently, he's working on Seasons 3 and 4 in Chicago, Variety reports. Beyond The Bear, he's received praise for his role as wrestling champ Kerry Von Erich in A24's The Iron Claw.
Bruce Springsteen was inducted into the Ivors Academy
Meanwhile, Bruce will be inducted into the Ivors Academy, making him the first non-Brit to get the honor. It's the most British of institutions, and he'll follow the footsteps of Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, and Sting, The Guardian reports. It's to recognize the “impact on the UK's cultural landscape.”
Springsteen said of the award, “In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”
Recently, The Boss hit the milestone of selling 140M records. He's also won a Tony, received an Oscar, and received 20 Grammys.
Chair of the Ivors Academy, Tom Gray, said, “There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our fellowship. Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories.”
As more details emerge about the Bruce Springsteen film, it'll be interesting to see if Jeremy Allen White hops on board to play the star. Considering his credentials and acting skills, he could surely portray the man who sang Born In the USA.